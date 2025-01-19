Doskozil exposes SPÖ leader Babler on television

"Burgenland way" confirmed

SPÖ Regional Director Jasmin Puchwein had already seen the "Burgenland way" confirmed after the first projection. She also left open who the first talks about a possible coalition could be held with. "If you work hard and well for the people, you get a lot in return. We have shown that politics pays off for the people," said Puchwein. Throughout Europe, governing parties are being punished: "Not here," she said, expressing her delight.