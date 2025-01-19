Ice age despite election victory
Doskozil exposes SPÖ leader Babler on television
The federal trend has not continued in Burgenland. Hans Peter Doskozil was able to clearly defend his top positions in the state elections despite losing votes. In front of the cameras, the state emperor could not resist a biting comment ...
Five years ago, Babler's predecessor Pamela Rendi-Wagner was still at Doskozil's side and had herself pictured next to the governor for celebratory pictures. This year, the situation is completely different. For the time being, Babler only resorted to the somewhat cool variant X.
Doskozil said in the ORF interview: "There was a personal congratulation from the chairman. However, this came from Werner Faymann."
Side blow in the direction of Vienna
A somewhat subtle side blow in the direction of Vienna. "Burgenland remains red, a blue-black majority was prevented - good news for all Burgenlanders," explained party leader Andreas Babler on X.
He congratulated the governor of Burgenland, who is known as an internal party critic of Babler's course, as well as the entire SPÖ Burgenland "on the election success".
Doskozil continued to tease after the election success. The election goal of holding 18 seats, so that no state government against the SPÖ is possible, was not achieved. However, the result was unprecedented for the Social Democrats in Austria and beyond, said the governor in the ORF top candidate round. This is something to be proud of.
The governor, who will probably retain his office, now wants to hold talks with all three possible coalition partners - the FPÖ, ÖVP and Greens - to find out with whom there is the greatest overlap.
"Burgenland way" confirmed
SPÖ Regional Director Jasmin Puchwein had already seen the "Burgenland way" confirmed after the first projection. She also left open who the first talks about a possible coalition could be held with. "If you work hard and well for the people, you get a lot in return. We have shown that politics pays off for the people," said Puchwein. Throughout Europe, governing parties are being punished: "Not here," she said, expressing her delight.
Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim also spoke of a "great success for social democracy in Burgenland". The SPÖ Burgenland "rightly enjoys the trust of the population".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
