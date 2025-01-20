"Race" around Waidhofen:
FPÖ wants to make essential meters with a bike tour
Success for Gottfried Waldhäusl shortly before the municipal elections in Waidhofen an der Thaya. Thanks to his efforts, the Tour of Austria cycling tour will stop off in his home town in 2026. There he is laying claim to the mayor's seat. The head of the town, Josef Ramharter, had already challenged him to a "duel" on election posters.
Negotiations with Waidhofen an der Thaya had failed for two years because the town was unable to put together a budget for the event. This year, the Tour of Austria - the largest professional cycling event in the country - will not be held in Lower Austria at all.
Tour organizer praises initiative
Tour manager Alexander Hrinkow is all the more pleased that Waidhofen will be a fixed point in 2026 - the exact route is still being worked out. He also emphasizes that it only worked out when the Second President of the Provincial Parliament and Waidhofen City Councillor Gottfried Waldhäusl got involved. "He put a lot of effort into the event and gave it his full support," says Hrinkow. Next year, 140 professional cyclists in 20 teams will also be pedaling in the Waldviertel.
Added value for the Waldviertel town
"Provincial Vice President Udo Landbauer gave the green light for 2026. This is a clear commitment to the Waldviertel, and the Tour of Austria Cycling Tour is returning to our province," Waldhäusl thanks his FPÖ provincial party leader. However, he also emphasizes the tens of thousands of euros in added value generated by the event. For example, 550 beds are needed in the region by the tour organizers alone. "And it brings an enormous, positive advertising effect to our beautiful city," explains Waldhäusl.
