Pongau village chiefs have to tighten their belts
Strict savings are the order of the day in all municipalities due to the precarious financial situation. Nevertheless, there are a number of cost-intensive projects that cannot be postponed in many places. A particular focus in 2025: renovation and expansion of municipal kindergartens.
Kleinarl
Work on the new soccer pitch is set to begin this year. An expansion of the building yard is also on the agenda, as is the construction of PV systems. "We can do it financially," says ÖVP local leader Wolfgang Viehhauser.
Pfarrwerfen
"Three major projects are on the agenda," says local leader Bernhard Weiß (ÖVP). The construction site for the kindergarten extension is due to start in the fall. The elevated water tank will also be expanded. An energy community is also planned.
Radstadt
"The new kindergarten building has already started. Depending on the weather, it will really get going at the end of January," says Mayor Katharina Prommegger (ÖVP). Apart from this project, they are concentrating "on the essentials".
Mühlbach am Hochkönig
Two major projects are pending in Mühlbach. "Something urgently needs to happen with regard to the building yard and the equipment center. The work should definitely start this year. We are hoping for funding," says local leader Willi Bodner (FPÖ).
St. Johann
"The municipal office is bursting at the seams," says Mayor Eveline Huber (SPÖ). A new building or renovation is urgently needed. And: the "Mikada" multifunctional center is due to be completed in 2025 - for the start of kindergarten.
St. Martin
"The kindergarten expansion is already in the tendering phase," says Mayor Johannes Schlager (ÖVP). The aim is to create space for two new groups and a new room for after-school care.
Untertauern
Mayor Johann Habersatter (ÖVP) has a major project on the agenda for 2025 in addition to necessary road renovations. The square design at the top of the Obertauern pass is on the agenda. "Possibly with an underground car park," says the head of the village.
Schwarzach
"Saving is the order of the day," says village head Andreas Haitzer (SPÖ). Nevertheless, investments of almost 1.2 million euros are needed. The fire department is getting a new vehicle, the Mint secondary school a physics and chemistry hall.
St. Veit
"We have to concentrate on the essentials, otherwise saving is the order of the day," says Mayor Manfred Brugger (ÖVP). In addition to road renovations, the elevated water tanks are also due for renewal in 2025.
Wagrain
"Our local relief road will be completed this year, and the opening will take place in June," says Mayor Axel Ellmer (ÖVP) happily. A temporary meeting zone will then be created in the town center. "Let's see how that works out."
Werfen
Head of the village Hubert Stock (ÖVP) names three major projects for the coming year: "We are renewing the main water pipe including the new power station, the fire department needs two new vehicles and the Brennhof is being redesigned."
Werfenweng
Strict savings are the order of the day in the winter sports resort of Werfenweng this year. "In 2024, we expanded and rebuilt our kindergarten, which cost us almost two million euros," emphasizes Mayor Kurt Daxer (ÖVP).
