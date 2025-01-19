President stripped of power: Supporters storm the court

Lawyer and columnist Yoo Jung-hoon said that the attack on a court in South Korea was unprecedented and that those involved would probably be sentenced to prison. Yoo emphasized that it was to be expected that Yoon would remain in prison. The court had given great weight to the president's attempts to destroy evidence. The public prosecutor's office is now expected to bring charges of sedition. If found guilty, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.