Detention extended
President stripped of power: Supporters storm the court
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted from power by parliament, must remain in custody for a further 20 days. A court in Seoul announced on Sunday (local time) that it had issued an official arrest warrant to extend Yoon's detention due to "concerns that the suspect could destroy evidence". Following the court's decision, hundreds of Yoon's supporters stormed the courthouse.
Tens of thousands of Yoon's supporters had gathered in front of the district court in Seoul. At dawn, some of them then destroyed windows and doors and forced their way into the courthouse. Journalists from the AFP news agency observed how hundreds of police officers entered the building and arrested dozens of demonstrators. The police denounced an "intolerable illegal and violent incident".
Yoon said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the storming. At the same time, he said he saw the "frustration and anger of many citizens". The ousted president called on people to "persevere in redressing every injustice, no matter how long it takes".
Arrest on Wednesday
Yoon was arrested early on Wednesday morning based on an arrest warrant in connection with his brief declaration of martial law in early December. The warrant expired on Friday, after which investigators from the Corruption Investigation Bureau (CIO) applied for a 20-day extension. On Saturday, Yoon appeared in court for the first time since his detention.
Yoon had "truthfully stated his position on the facts, evidence and legal issues", said his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun after the hearing on Saturday. Before the hearing, he had stated that his client hoped to "restore his honor" before the judges. The court decided to uphold Yoon's detention for a further 20 days or so.
In a statement released by his lawyers, Yoon said he would try to prove the "purpose and legitimacy of the imposition of martial law".
Warning against violence
Yoon's lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon criticized the judge's decision and at the same time warned the president's supporters against escalating the situation. The violence could be a burden for the president's future trials, he emphasized.
Lawyer and columnist Yoo Jung-hoon said that the attack on a court in South Korea was unprecedented and that those involved would probably be sentenced to prison. Yoo emphasized that it was to be expected that Yoon would remain in prison. The court had given great weight to the president's attempts to destroy evidence. The public prosecutor's office is now expected to bring charges of sedition. If found guilty, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
Authorities want to summon Yoon again
Yoon refused to attend a hearing on Sunday, according to the CIO. The authority plans to summon the president again on Monday at 10:00 a.m. (local time).
Yoon did not attend a parallel hearing of the Constitutional Court, which is to decide on his removal from office. If the court rules against Yoon, he will lose the presidency and new elections will be called within 60 days.
Yoon's supporters see electoral fraud
Yoon's supporters denounce electoral fraud in the parliamentary elections and therefore see Yoon's declaration of martial law as justified. Many of them have adopted the rhetoric of Donald Trump's "stolen election" and wave the US flag during their protests.
The president briefly declared martial law in South Korea at the beginning of December, plunging the country into a political crisis. He had made use of this measure in a budget dispute, which was greeted with alarm at home and abroad.
As a result, tens of thousands of people took to the streets against Yoon and for the preservation of democracy in South Korea, but supporters of Yoon also demonstrated. Yoon is the first incumbent head of state in South Korea to be taken into custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
