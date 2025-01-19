Two ICE trains searched
Bomb threat halts train services to Germany
Two German express trains were stopped and searched on Saturday evening due to a bomb threat - one in Passau, the other in Schärding. The station there was also evacuated and train services were suspended. After around three hours, the police gave the all-clear and passengers were able to continue their journey.
Bomb threat - many people will immediately think of the Swiss man who sent bomb threat e-mails all over Austria last year. This time, however, it was a call to Deutsche Bahn on Saturday warning of a male passenger with explosive luggage.
Unscheduled stop in Schärding
Two trains, an Intercity Express from Vienna to Passau and another ICE from Nuremberg to Passau, were both considered to be under threat. The second was stopped and searched at Passau station, the other was stopped unscheduled at Schärding station shortly before the German border.
117 passengers and station evacuated
The train and its 117 passengers as well as the station in the border town were evacuated and all train services were suspended. Due to the cold, all those affected were temporarily taken to safety at a neighboring car dealership.
All-clear after three hours
Two explosive dogs and around 20 police officers searched the train for around three hours before it became clear that it had been an empty threat and that no bomb was threatening the train at Schärding station. A little later, the officers in Passau came to the same conclusion. After just over three hours, train services were resumed.
