Trump’s new imperialism

Panama was founded in 1903 at the instigation of the USA in order to build the canal as one of the most important trade routes. Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is also about strategic advantages. The US military base on Greenland not only marks the halfway point to Russia, it also plays a central role in space surveillance. Canada, like Denmark, is a founding member of NATO and is therefore militarily dependent on the USA, the world's strongest military power. The northern neighbors are economically dependent on the United States.