In the men's race, the Germans Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt set a new track record in both runs (42.546) and were therefore unbeatable. They prevented an ÖRV triple victory and also took the overall World Cup lead. Gatt/Schöpf finished 0.134 seconds behind them, followed by Müller/Frauscher (0.202). These positions had already been determined after the first run. It was the European Championship medal premiere for both ÖRV duos. The defending champions Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl were only fourth (0.211) despite an improvement in the second run.