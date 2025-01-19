ÖSV hope for the future in the World Cup waiting loop

In order to be in the World Cup in the winter of 2025/26, "Zudi" would have to secure a permanent place in the European Cup. Ahead of the fifth of ten slaloms this season, which takes place today in Berchtesgaden, he is ranked 25th in the discipline rankings and is already 163 points behind the top 3 place that would earn him a permanent ticket. "I'm fast in training, but in the race it doesn't work out as I'd hoped," says the army athlete, who has dropped out twelve times in 18 starts. "One time you get caught up, one time you get on your skis and you're already a little off track. Last year, I just skied and knew that I was fast. Even a failure couldn't stop me."