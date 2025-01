Budget: Where the City of Vienna also has to make savings now

A precision landing! This is how Vienna's City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke (SPÖ) describes the year 2024: "I have kept to all of my last seven budgets. And that also applies to the previous year, as the accounts will show." This means that new debt of 2.1 billion euros is fixed. Vienna would not be in such a bad position, especially in comparison with our German neighbors. Vienna's total debt: 11.9 billion euros. In comparison, Hamburg is in the deep red with 23 billion euros and Berlin with 65 billion euros.