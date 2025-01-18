Disguised pubs
22 gambling machines confiscated in Salzburg
Strike against illegal gambling: The financial police inspected three gambling dens in Salzburg. One was located in the basement of a building that even housed a government office. 22 gambling machines were confiscated immediately.
In mid-December, the financial police in the anti-fraud office successfully carried out an operation to combat illegal gambling in the city of Salzburg. In close cooperation with the Salzburg City Police Department, the Cobra task force and the Federal Police, three illegal gambling establishments were inspected and a total of 22 illegal gambling devices were confiscated.
Fines amount to 80,000 euros
The operation, in which 13 officers from the financial police were involved, led to the initiation of administrative criminal proceedings against those responsible. The expected fines amount to around 80,000 euros. In addition, cash amounting to 2,055 euros was seized.
Locations cleverly disguised
The locations checked were particularly cleverly disguised. One of the gambling establishments was located in the basement of a building that even housed a government office. One of the premises was not recognizable as a business from the outside, while another could only be entered through a gate due to its location in a passageway in a block of flats.
"We are consistently combating illegal gambling in order to protect Austrians from its negative effects. The good camouflage and the high criminal energy of the operators show how important the coordinated efforts of various authorities are to put a stop to such activities. I congratulate the forces involved on their exemplary cooperation. They are united by a common goal, no matter what uniform they wear: to make Austria safe," emphasized Finance Minister Gunter Mayr.
All of the pubs were equipped with hidden surveillance cameras that secured both the outside and inside areas. These measures were intended to spy on the actions of the emergency services and make it more difficult for them to intervene. All three premises had to be opened by the Cobra task force.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
