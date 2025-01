Pensioner (74) killed in house fire

The meter-high column of smoke could be seen from afar on Friday evening in the municipality of Rosegg. As reported, a house there went up in flames. 150 firefighters were deployed and battled the blaze. Wearing heavy breathing apparatus, the firefighters fought their way into the house through the heavy smoke and flames to free the 74-year-old homeowner from the building. They succeeded in doing so. But all help came too late for him: "Resuscitation measures carried out immediately were unsuccessful", the police announced the sad news.