Uproar in Poland
Liberal government halves religious education
In Poland, the subject of religion will only be taught to half the extent from the next school year. If the liberal government has its way, this will only take place during off-peak hours. It is a matter of "common sense".
Education Minister Barbara Nowacka signed a decree on Friday according to which religious education will only be taught for one hour per week instead of two.
In addition, all public schools, with the exception of elementary school, will only offer the elective subject in the first or last lesson of the day, so that pupils who do not attend can come to class later or go home earlier.
Nowacka: "Common sense"
Nowacka explained in a short video message that this was not just the implementation of an election promise. It is also about "common sense". So far, young people have been taught more religion lessons than biology, chemistry, physics, social studies and safety education put together. "This is exactly what will change and schools will teach in the best possible way and prepare them for the future, including their future careers," said the minister.
It is controversial whether the politician can reduce religious education without the consent of the Catholic Church. This is because an agreement between Poland and the Vatican and laws give the Church a say in certain areas. At the beginning of December, she announced that she would take legal action if the center-left government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk disregarded these regulations.
Bishops want more hours
In the talks with the government, the Catholic Bishops' Conference insisted that religion should continue to be taught for two hours a week at elementary school. For secondary schools, the clergy no longer insisted on two hours per week.
However, the bishops argued that all pupils should have to attend either religion or ethics lessons. But Nowacka rejects this. So far, both subjects have been voluntary. However, ethics lessons are often not offered.
Church wants to review regulation
In Poland, fewer and fewer pupils have been choosing religion as a subject for years. Particularly in the higher grades and in large cities, the majority often decide against it. According to the Bishops' Conference, 78.6 percent of all children and young people nationwide took part in religious education in the 2023/24 school year. Two years earlier, the figure was 82 percent.
A spokesperson for the Polish Bishops' Conference told the Catholic News Agency (KNA) that the Ministry of Education's regulation would be reviewed as soon as it was published in the Official Gazette.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
