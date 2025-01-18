Difficult times for RHC Wolfurt

And today (18) the first round of the new year is on the program. A very important one, because bottom team Wolfurt travel to Pully for the basement duel - a direct competitor in the fight against relegation. However, the Ländle-Cracks cannot travel without any worries. Although Hofsteiger picked up the points in the derby against Dornbirn, they lost one of their regular players, Daniel Zehrer.

"Daniel has torn a tendon in his knee and will now have to take two to three months off," regrets RHCW chairman Marc Kirchberger. But that was not the only bad news ahead of the key game.