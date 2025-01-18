Due to injuries
Difficult times for RHC Wolfurt
The RHC Wolfurt goes into today's important basement duel in the Swiss NLA with table neighbors Pully. A win would help the Hofsteigers a lot - but the omens are not particularly good due to injuries.
After a difficult start to the season in the Swiss National League A - they lost all of their first six games - Wolfurt had recovered before the winter break. In their last game on December 7 last year, they even beat their local rivals from Dornbirn in a penalty shoot-out.
And today (18) the first round of the new year is on the program. A very important one, because bottom team Wolfurt travel to Pully for the basement duel - a direct competitor in the fight against relegation. However, the Ländle-Cracks cannot travel without any worries. Although Hofsteiger picked up the points in the derby against Dornbirn, they lost one of their regular players, Daniel Zehrer.
"Daniel has torn a tendon in his knee and will now have to take two to three months off," regrets RHCW chairman Marc Kirchberger. But that was not the only bad news ahead of the key game.
Another absence
Arnau Dilme, another team mainstay, will also have to miss at least today - the Andorran player tore a ligament in his ankle in training and did not make the trip to Pully. "Not a lot is playing into our hands at the moment," says Kirchberger, "but we're not letting our heads drop because of it. I'm still in good spirits for today's game."
