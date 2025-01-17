Deserved veterans
“Duel of the generation” for the ÖSV slalom men
The relief of 34-year-old Christian Hirschbühl from Vorarlberg was palpable after he prevailed against 23-year-old Joshua Sturm in the internal qualification on Thursday and secured a ticket for the World Cup slalom on Sunday in Wengen. This brings the average age of the eight-strong red-white-red slalom line-up for the classic in the Bernese Oberland to exactly 30.38 years.
However, the veterans (still) have good arguments. With Manuel Feller (32 years old / fourth place), Fabio Gstrein (27/15th), Johannes Strolz (32/16th), Dominik Raschner (30/18th), Michael Matt (31/21st), Marco Schwarz (29/25th) and Adrian Pertl (28/26th), seven Austrians are ranked in the top 30 of the World Cup start list and, according to current ÖSV criteria, have their World Cup place secured.
Highly decorated guard
With the exception of Gstrein, all of them have also won medals for Austria at the World Championships or Olympic Games. Hirschbühl celebrated his first World Cup victory - two months before his injury in January 2022 - in the parallel race in Zürs, was also in the top 30 of the World Cup start list in the slalom and proved this season in Levi - where he qualified for run two but was disqualified due to a single thread - that he is still very fast.
European Cup fixed places currently the only chance
The next generation would be there with Sturm, but also the East Tyrolean Kilian Pramstaller and the two Vorarlbergers Jakob Greber and Moritz Zudrell. Marko Pfeifer knows that too. "The situation is not easy. We need fixed places, which we can get in the European Cup by finishing in the top 3," says the team boss. The "young guns" in the ÖSV do not currently have any other opportunity to qualify for World Cup appearances - for example in a direct qualifying duel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.