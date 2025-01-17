“Duel of the generation” for the ÖSV slalom men

European Cup fixed places currently the only chance

The next generation would be there with Sturm, but also the East Tyrolean Kilian Pramstaller and the two Vorarlbergers Jakob Greber and Moritz Zudrell. Marko Pfeifer knows that too. "The situation is not easy. We need fixed places, which we can get in the European Cup by finishing in the top 3," says the team boss. The "young guns" in the ÖSV do not currently have any other opportunity to qualify for World Cup appearances - for example in a direct qualifying duel.