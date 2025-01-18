Großgmain fears for new education campus

The kindergarten building is more than 55 years old and no longer up to date. We therefore need to take action," says Martin Panzer (ÖVP), mayor of Großgmain since last year. Something also needs to be done to the neighboring school, the gymnasium and other adjacent buildings. Will it be financially viable? "Thanks to the reserves, we have put together a budget this year," says the head of the village. Großgmain is therefore not an equalizing municipality. Whether renovations or new buildings will actually pay off financially is questionable at the moment, however. Panzer is still optimistic; the project will probably be approached gradually and several construction phases will be planned.