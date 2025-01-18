Uncertain funding
Großgmain fears for new education campus
Mayor Martin Panzer has numerous plans for the educational facilities in the center of the municipality on the Untersberg. However, agonizing uncertainty about future finances is making planning difficult for him.
The kindergarten building is more than 55 years old and no longer up to date. We therefore need to take action," says Martin Panzer (ÖVP), mayor of Großgmain since last year. Something also needs to be done to the neighboring school, the gymnasium and other adjacent buildings. Will it be financially viable? "Thanks to the reserves, we have put together a budget this year," says the head of the village. Großgmain is therefore not an equalizing municipality. Whether renovations or new buildings will actually pay off financially is questionable at the moment, however. Panzer is still optimistic; the project will probably be approached gradually and several construction phases will be planned.
The first step would be to demolish the old kindergarten. The school, gymnasium and other sections could follow later. It is not only the financing itself that is questionable. "We have to see what makes sense. Renovate or build new. A new building is often cheaper," says Panzer.
Competition to be held this year
Despite all the unanswered questions, things are set to get serious this year. An architectural competition is planned.
The municipality does not want to leave anything to chance when it comes to a new kindergarten. Experience and ideas for new buildings and renovations have already been gathered in Mattsee, Neumarkt and Hallwang. Other childcare facilities in other districts are still being inspected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
