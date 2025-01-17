Vorteilswelt
"Krone" soccer player poll:

15-year-old leader dreams of FC Bayern Munich

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 16:00

Magdalena Neumann leads the "Krone" poll. The Spittal footballer is also strong on the ice.

That came as a surprise! The Carinthian Magdalena Neumann leads the ranking in the first interim results of the "Krone" footballer poll. At just 15 years old, she is the youngest leader of all time. "I didn't even know there was such an election. I have no idea who is voting for me," grins Magdalena, who has been playing for Carinthians Spittal in the second division since the summer. They are delighted with her there. "She's as quick as an arrow, quickly got used to the level and quickly earned herself a regular place," says Spittal sports boss Thomas Fian.

In the current season, the midfielder has made nine appearances and scored one goal. Last fall, she trained with Swedish fourth-division club Ängelholms. "My cousin Johannes, who plays ice hockey in the Rögle U20 team, arranged it," says Magda, who chases the puck herself in winter and plays for Paternion. She leads the scorers' list in the Carinthian women's league with eleven goals and seven assists. "But if I had to choose, I'd always go for soccer!" she clarifies.

Kathi Naschenweng (left) is her idol.
Kathi Naschenweng (left) is her idol.
(Bild: Z.V.g.)

"Bavaria would be a goal"
And she has big plans! "I'd like to play in the first division. Also abroad and in the national team. Bayern Munich would be a goal!" No wonder, since her idol Kathi Naschenweng plays there. "She was at the national school league final in Faak, we took a photo there," beams the Feistritz native, who would not be the first Carinthian to win the title of Footballer of the Year. Stefanie Großgasteiger, who also used to play for Carinthians Spittal, came out on top in 2020 and is now in sixth place in the service of Sturm Graz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
