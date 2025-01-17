15-year-old leader dreams of FC Bayern Munich

"Bavaria would be a goal"

And she has big plans! "I'd like to play in the first division. Also abroad and in the national team. Bayern Munich would be a goal!" No wonder, since her idol Kathi Naschenweng plays there. "She was at the national school league final in Faak, we took a photo there," beams the Feistritz native, who would not be the first Carinthian to win the title of Footballer of the Year. Stefanie Großgasteiger, who also used to play for Carinthians Spittal, came out on top in 2020 and is now in sixth place in the service of Sturm Graz.