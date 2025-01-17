Vorteilswelt
Super-G in Wengen

ÖSV athlete overtaken! Veteran secures record

17.01.2025 14:33

Christof Innerhofer has entered the history books of the Ski World Cup in Wengen. The South Tyrolean tackled his 104th super-G, making him the sole record holder in this discipline. He thus overtook Hannes Reichelt and Patrik Järbyn. The veteran was also satisfied with his performance on Friday.

Innerhofer celebrated his debut in the Ski World Cup on November 12, 2006, the year in which Italy was crowned soccer world champion, Michaela Dorfmeister won gold in the downhill and super-G at the Winter Olympics in Turin and the SPÖ took first place in the national elections with 35.34 percent. A lot has changed since then - both athletically and politically - but the South Tyrolean is still in the starting gate. 

Especially in the Super-G, the now 40-year-old has become a perennial favorite. In 2011, he was crowned world champion in this discipline - and now he has once again written his name into the history books. On Friday, Innerhofer took part in his 329th World Cup race on the Lauberhorn and his 104th super-G. This means he is now the sole record holder in this discipline.

Reichelt has lost the record
Until now, he had to share the record with ÖSV athlete Hannes Reichelt and Patrik Järbyn from Sweden, who both competed in the super-G 103 times. With star number 37, the South Tyrolean took advantage of his routine and, cheered on by the numerous fans in the finish area, finished in a respectable 19th place (+1.91 on the day's winner Franjo von Allmen).

Innerhofer is likely to extend his record even further, however, as one or two super-Gs are still to come this season. Let's see how many more there will be in the end and whether this season will really be over ... 

