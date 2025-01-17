EU proceedings against Austria averted

The question of whether a deficit procedure should be avoided at all had already divided the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. The Reds would have been in favor of adopting such a procedure. Some experts, including Wifo head Gabriel Felbermayr and IHS director Holger Bonin, had also spoken out in favor of a procedure instead of a radical austerity course. A deficit procedure generally offers more flexibility in the event of exceptional economic or financial crises.