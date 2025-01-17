Vorteilswelt
Emotional words

Jessica Alba breaks her silence on the end of her marriage

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 07:20

"It's now time for us to turn over a new leaf and continue to develop and grow as individuals." For the first time, Jessica Alba talks about her separation from husband Cash Warren. 

The actress posted on Instagram that she had been "on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - alone and together".

Although she is "very proud" of how she and Cash have grown together as a couple and in their marriage over the past 20 years, she now wants to continue on her journey alone.

"Love, kindness and respect for each other"
According to the 43-year-old, there will be no war of the roses with her husband of two years and father of her three children: "We are going into the future with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our first priority and we want our privacy to be respected."

An acquaintance of the couple confirmed in "People" magazine that Jessica and Cash are still close: "That won't change in the future because there was no drama, which led to the divorce."

Met on the set
Alba met Warren, who was working as an assistant director, on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004. The two got together during filming.

They got engaged in December 2007, before the couple tied the knot a year later in a small family ceremony in front of a registrar in Beverly Hills.

At this point, Alba was already pregnant with her eldest daughter Honor (16). Daughter Haven (13) and son Hayes (7) followed.

Celebrated 16th wedding anniversary
In May 2024, Alba celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on her Instagram profile.

"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and on to eternity. I'm proud that we've come this far. Through thick and thin, we've always found our way back to each other. I love you!" Less than nine months later, there no longer seems to be a way back.

