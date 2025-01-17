"Krone" series
Municipal budgets are also tight in Lungau
The southernmost district with its 15 municipalities is groaning under the weak economy. "The costs are eating us up," report the heads of the municipalities, who are trying to complete their current homework. Municipalities such as Thomatal need financial compensation in the new year.
St. Michael
No major projects in the central village of Lungau: "We are on a frugal path in 2025," informs Mayor Manfred Sampl (ÖVP). The focus is on torrent and avalanche control and road renovations.
Tamsweg
The focus in the district capital is on planning the new kindergarten. "We have already decided on the location," says Mayor Wolfgang Pfeifenberger (ÖVP). Further details will be worked out in 2025.
Mauterndorf
Mauterndorf is expected to become an equalization municipality in 2025. "There is still a review by the state," says village head Herbert Eßl (ÖVP). He is pleased that the heating in the kindergarten has recently been converted to district heating.
Mariapfarr
"There are no special projects for us in 2025. We are managing the budget with difficulty," says Mayor Andreas Kaiser (ÖVP). However, a loan for the construction of the new recycling center with completion in 2019 is still manageable.
Göriach
"We don't have any major projects in 2025," reports Mayor Waltraud Grall (ÖVP). In Göriach, a building land protection project with four plots is being launched. There will also be further torrent stabilization.
Zederhaus
"We are renovating our tennis courts in 2025," informs Mayor Thomas Kößler (ÖVP). The budget is in place: "It's balanced, but everyone is struggling," says the head of the village. Ongoing road renovations also cost a lot of money.
Weißpriach
"We also have to make savings in the new year," says local leader Stefan Palffy (ÖVP). There are no major construction projects planned in Weißpriach for 2025. According to the mayor, the focus is on "maintaining the structures" in the municipality.
Ramingstein
In the municipality on the Styrian border, savings are also the order of the day. Important project: "The renovation of the B95 includes bus bays, sidewalks and lighting in the municipal budget," says local leader Leonhard Kocher (ÖVP).
Thomatal
Motto in Thomatal: "Save money", according to local leader Klaus Drießler (GfT). He has to register his municipality for financial equalization. Investments such as a bridge renovation or new municipal equipment have already been made recently.
Muhr
The completion of the seven-kilometre cycle path to St. Michael is the main focus in Muhr. "Apart from that, we also have to make savings," says Mayor Hans-Jürgen Schiefer (ÖVP). The budget is balanced thanks to reserves.
St. Margarethen
Local head Johann Lüftenegger (ÖVP) starts the new year with a thrifty approach: "The renovation of the Brunnebenweg by 70,000 euros is our main project." Increased social costs are a challenge for the municipality of 800 inhabitants.
Unternberg
The new fire department building is the main focus in the municipality of 1,000 inhabitants with FPÖ local leader Andreas Fanninger at the helm. Completion is planned for the fall. The multi-purpose room and warehouse will remain in the existing building.
Tweng
The community of just under 300 inhabitants with a share of land in Obertauern is tackling two major projects in 2025. "We are building a multi-generation house," says Mayor Franz Kaml (ÖVP). Sewer renovation is also on the agenda.
St. Andrä
"Unfortunately, we are a financially weak municipality," says Mayor Heinrich Perner (ÖVP). It remains to be seen whether the state will have to balance the budget. In 2025, the focus will be on mandatory tasks such as road maintenance.
Lessach
"Smaller projects such as replacing the windows in the fire station are on the agenda," informs local leader Peter Perner (ÖVP). Also: a terrace renovation in the old town hall and final LED conversions for the street lighting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.