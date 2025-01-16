Rush at the trade fair
Viennese are drawn to the exotic: “I don’t save”
According to the rush at the vacation fair, the hunger for travel is great. Long-distance trips to Africa and Asia are very popular with the Viennese. Austria is too expensive for many.
Thursday morning, the hustle and bustle at the fair is great, and the Viennese have a great desire to travel. "I spent an hour at the checkout, but it's worth it," says Andrea B. The only thing the 61-year-old doesn't like is the timing of the vacation fair. "We always go on our annual long-distance trip in February, so of course everything is already booked," says the Viennese. This year she is going to Sri Lanka. At the trade fair, she gets ideas for her summer vacation, which she plans to spend in Austria this year with her children and grandchild. The problem: Austria is expensive. "Two weeks in Thailand would be cheaper," complains B.
I stood in line for a long time, but it's worth it. I'm staying in Austria this summer. But it won't be cheap. Long-distance travel is much more attractive.
Andrea B.
Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal
Harry Knopp, on the other hand, is looking at coach travel. "Until now, I've always traveled by car or plane, but I'm impressed by how well equipped the buses are, it's pure luxury!" says the man from Linz, who has come to Vienna especially for the trade fair.
And what about the budget? Are they saving more? "No, I don't look at the money when I'm on vacation, if the overall concept is right, I'm happy to spend more," says the 60-year-old. And the travel providers don't notice the savings either.
"Africa and Asia are very popular at the moment. The more exotic, the better. Botswana is popular because there is no time difference, as is Tanzania."
Halina Kohl
Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal
Boat trips offer a program for the whole family
Especially as with the right packages, you can also travel to faraway places quite cheaply. "You can take a four-month trip around the world with us for as little as 17,000 euros," says a Costa employee. And more and more families are also developing a taste for cruises. "We offer a varied program. The father can go golfing, the mother to the spa and the children have entertainment all day long."
Africa and Asia are popular destinations
And what is the trend this year? "Africa and Asia are popular destinations," says Halina Kohl from travel provider Taruk. The more exotic, the better. The coronavirus catch-up effect is also still playing a role. Asia was not accessible for a long time. In Africa, Botswana is particularly popular. Bonus here: there is no time difference. But the combination of Tanzania and Zanzibar is also still very popular.
I've already booked my next vacation, but I always like to get new ideas here. At the moment I'm interested in Asia, there's still a lot to see.
Wolfgang Mikes
Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal
Families, on the other hand, are increasingly drawn to Tunisia, partly because the costs are manageable.
And where do the young Viennese want to go? "I'm doing a year abroad in America, during which time I want to see as much of the continent as possible," says Lisa Tribrunner (18). "I'm going to Thailand," says 19-year-old Dusan Sehler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
