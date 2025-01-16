Viennese are drawn to the exotic: “I don’t save”

Thursday morning, the hustle and bustle at the fair is great, and the Viennese have a great desire to travel. "I spent an hour at the checkout, but it's worth it," says Andrea B. The only thing the 61-year-old doesn't like is the timing of the vacation fair. "We always go on our annual long-distance trip in February, so of course everything is already booked," says the Viennese. This year she is going to Sri Lanka. At the trade fair, she gets ideas for her summer vacation, which she plans to spend in Austria this year with her children and grandchild. The problem: Austria is expensive. "Two weeks in Thailand would be cheaper," complains B.