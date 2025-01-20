Recognizing early symptoms
Am I already in the menopause?
"Fog in the head" or digestive problems are just two of the rather unknown and early symptoms that can occur well before the menopause. These are related to the slowly changing hormone levels. However, many women blame them on stress.
As early as their early to mid-40s, some even in their late 30s, many women notice that they feel "different". And indeed, the first symptoms, which are often unknown and interpreted in a different way, can already indicate the onset of the premenopause. This is the term used to describe the period of the menopause before the menopause (last menstrual period).
Poor concentration
During this time, some women report a feeling of "fog" in the brain and difficulty concentrating or remembering things. They sometimes blame this on stress, which is not uncommon in this phase of life, as well as the unusual irritability that sometimes occurs. Some even notice sudden anxiety or depressive moods.
In many cases, sleep suffers first
For some women, however, sleep disorders and insomnia are the first signs of the menopause, even before hot flushes or other typical symptoms become noticeable. This is due to declining progesterone levels. This sex hormone relaxes the nerves and psyche and thus promotes healthy sleep, especially deep sleep.
The early, small changes in the body can lead to gradual weight gain. This is because the metabolism slows down and the body composition changes. The steadily decreasing hormone oestrogen plays a role in fat distribution. Its decline can contribute to an increase in abdominal fat.
Stress is not always to blame
Many people prefer to blame such symptoms on the pressure of everyday life and do not want to deal with the changes in their body. In most cases, menstruation has not yet stopped.
However, the fact is that quite a few people notice that something is already changing in the premenopause. This is because hormones start to decline from your mid-30s. An imbalance between progesterone and oestrogen is then to blame for certain disorders. It is essential to discuss this with your doctor, as a hormone status could provide information.
At the same time, stress (keyword: "double stress") remains a problem, as it worsens any symptoms. Women in particular should therefore give themselves a break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
