Western hero with a directing Oscar: Kevin Costner is 70

Costner does not follow trends

The film, planned as a four-part series, is a story of the American West: about settlers, indigenous people, soldiers, cowboys and outlaws. "I don't lose faith in what I think is a good idea," he said in an interview with dpa in the summer. "So if I read something or develop something that I think is good, I don't give up on it, even if it might not be trendy, even if it's not the most popular kind of movie."