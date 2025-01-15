TV duel with Doskozil and Hofer in Burgenland style

Criticism of debts

In response, the FPÖ top candidate promptly hit out at the "debt and purchasing policy of the SPÖ". Hofer no longer wants to let the state holding company with its many shareholdings get away with it. "Today's debts are tomorrow's taxes. This must change now," emphasized the Freedom Party politician. ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz agreed with him. He described the holding company as "bloated". "Why were 200,000 champagne bottles bought from an ailing company? Why was a company for wedding planners supported? There are no criteria in this economic policy," denounced Sagartz. Criticism of excessive expenditure was also voiced on the subject of "care".