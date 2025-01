“The devil talked me into it!”

"Didn't you notice that you had an extra suitcase with you?" Ms. Rat asked the man accused of embezzlement at the court in St. Pölten. "No, we were on the edge of our seats for two days. I was drunk," he justifies himself. The instrument case had previously been left in the luggage rack of the train by a conscript in the military band. A short time later, the young musician's father discovered the trumpet on an internet sales platform. The 41-year-old was offering the instrument, which cost almost 6,000 euros, for sale for 4,500 euros. "I first had to google what something like that is worth," he explains.