Despite bankruptcy: How KTM now ensured a motorcycle boom

Because some of the motorcycles in stock do not meet the Euro 5+ emissions and noise standard that has been in force since January 1, 2025, there would have been an enormous loss in value if they had not been registered before the deadline, as the motorcycles have not been allowed to be registered for the first time in the European Union and in countries that implement the EU directives since the beginning of the year. However, the new standard no longer poses a hurdle with the short-term registration in 2024. "If the vehicle has already been registered once, it can be registered again after the deadline," explains Martin Grasslober, traffic management expert at the ÖAMTC.