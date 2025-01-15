Ländle Supergirls
Zegg celebrates first podium, Vici the overall lead
The tips from triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, who made his "race comeback" as a forerunner at the European Cup downhill in Zauchensee, must have been good. Also for the two women from Vorarlberg, Leonie Zegg and Victoria Olivier, who achieved their best EC results in the downhill with third and fourth place.
"I'm most pleased that I can go to the award ceremony with Vici," beamed Leonie Zegg after finishing third in the European Cup downhill in Zauchensee on Wednesday and celebrating her first EC podium with fourth-placed Victoria Olivier at the presentation of the top six.
"But I'm not really a party girl," admitted the 20-year-old from Lech, who only had to give way to Carinthia's Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger on the Kälberloch piste. "I wouldn't have believed that I would be working so well again so quickly after my injury," said the head skier, who tore her inner ligament in April 2024 but decided not to have surgery on the advice of Medalp knee specialist Katja Tecklenburg.
Olivier's declaration of intent
Olivier, who achieved her best EC downhill result in fourth place, was also delighted. "I'm very happy with the improvement from training to the race," explained Vici, who also took the lead in the overall European Cup standings from Janine Schmitt (Sz) on Wednesday.
"However, I also saw that a lot more is possible in the top and bottom sections." A clear challenge for the second downhill in Zauchensee on Thursday...
