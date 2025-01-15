Pensioner chopped off his thumb for nothing

Two expert opinions were then obtained. The result was that the insurance company's expert concluded that the "far too smooth cut" was 95 percent self-mutilation. The court expert also stated that an abutment would have been needed to cut off the thumb in this way. In short, the insurance company did not pay a cent. However, the jury agreed that the defendant was guilty. The verdict is not yet final. Judge Verena Wackerle concluded to the convicted man: "Apart from no thumbs left, you have nothing to show for it."