Attempted fraud
Pensioner chopped off his thumb for nothing
A pensioner has been sentenced at the regional court in Feldkirch (Vorarlberg). He had deliberately chopped off his thumb in order to collect a high insurance sum.
The presiding judge of the jury senate, Verena Wackerle, imposed a twelve-month suspended prison sentence and an unconditional fine of 21,600 euros on the previously blameless man. He had tried to cheat his insurance company out of 320,000 euros by staging an accident.
His insurance broker was astonished when he was contacted by the defendant in August 2022 and told that he had accidentally chopped off his left thumb with an axe while trying to split wood at the Frutz. After the accident victim repeatedly changed his version of how the accident happened during questioning, the broker had doubts about the man's credibility.
Higher insurance taken out
Especially as the pensioner had only taken out a higher insurance policy three months before the accident, which would pay out 320,000 euros if the policyholder lost his thumb in an accident, for example.
Two expert opinions were then obtained. The result was that the insurance company's expert concluded that the "far too smooth cut" was 95 percent self-mutilation. The court expert also stated that an abutment would have been needed to cut off the thumb in this way. In short, the insurance company did not pay a cent. However, the jury agreed that the defendant was guilty. The verdict is not yet final. Judge Verena Wackerle concluded to the convicted man: "Apart from no thumbs left, you have nothing to show for it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.