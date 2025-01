A traditional and turbulent start to the Upper Austrian ball season

The ball season is in full swing, also in Upper Austria. This weekend, for example, the Trachtenball in Steinbach am Attersee and the Rieder Stadtball take place. You can celebrate outdoors at Bass Mountain on Kasberg. For the young ones, there is the dance theater "Herkules" or the play "Die dumme Augustine". The balloon week in Gosau is a real spectacle for young and old!