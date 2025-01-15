No panting possible
Ban on muzzle loops – dogs can breathe a sigh of relief!
The muzzle loop has often been a practical vehicle that you can pull out of your trouser pocket when the situation quickly calls for a muzzle for your four-legged friend. This holder has been banned since the beginning of the year, with an exemption for vets.
Most users were not even aware of the torment their beloved four-legged friend was going through. On the contrary: in most cases, the soft loop was mistakenly thought to be more comfortable than a rigid muzzle made of plastic, metal or leather.
However, if used incorrectly, the muzzle loops can be classified as contrary to animal welfare: If they are used as a muzzle replacement, it is impossible for dogs to pant due to the nylon loop tied tightly around their muzzle. However, this is absolutely necessary for air exchange and cooling the internal body temperature.
7 steps to the right muzzle
- 1. the muzzle should only rest lightly on the sides and not chafe
- 2. the weight should rest on the bridge of the nose
- 3. the muzzle should never rest on the nose and muzzle. The distance between the muzzle and the nose mirror should be at least one centimeter
- 4. the dog must be able to pant
- 5. the muzzle must be able to be fastened securely. This is guaranteed if it cannot be slipped off without opening the fastener. Important: The strap must not constrict or be too tight
- 6. the muzzle must not press on the windpipe or larynx
- 7. a forehead strap prevents it from slipping over the muzzle
Prohibited from 01.01.2025
"The ban on the use of muzzle loops for private individuals is a great success for animal welfare and our commitment," says Eva Persy from the Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudsperson. She has been calling for this measure for two years.
Ignorance does not protect against punishment
The purchase and possession of these "devices" was banned at the same time as their use. If a complaint is made under the Animal Welfare Act, penalties of up to 7,500 euros can be imposed.
