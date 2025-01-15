DNA theft and co.
Cyber attacks: What are we facing this year?
"More and more cyberattacks are targeting data," explains Cornelius Granig in the krone.tv talk. As an affected industry, Granig puts the healthcare sector at the forefront. Data on illnesses, but also fingerprints and iris scans: "If someone steals your DNA information, this data can no longer be changed. That's why this data is so valuable and is increasingly being offered for sale on the darknet."
What happens when millions of Windows computers are no longer functional was experienced first-hand in July 2024. "This was the first time anyone in the world saw how quickly things can go wrong. We are all affected by the fact that you can suddenly no longer check in electronically at the airport." You have to be prepared for the fact that it can always happen that something goes wrong, that something is faulty. "It doesn't have to be a cyberattack, it can also be a technical fault."
Dependent on China and the USA
In general, however, you have to consider how dependent you are on the USA. "More than 90 percent of companies come from the USA and China." Almost nothing is produced in Germany or Europe anymore. "If, for example, software comes from the USA or China and something fails there because some network is not working, then we are also affected." Granig warns that we must also try to build up alternatives locally, in Austria and Europe, and be prepared just in case. "So that we can work without IT for a few hours or days."
