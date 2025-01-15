Cyber attacks: What are we facing this year?

Dependent on China and the USA

In general, however, you have to consider how dependent you are on the USA. "More than 90 percent of companies come from the USA and China." Almost nothing is produced in Germany or Europe anymore. "If, for example, software comes from the USA or China and something fails there because some network is not working, then we are also affected." Granig warns that we must also try to build up alternatives locally, in Austria and Europe, and be prepared just in case. "So that we can work without IT for a few hours or days."