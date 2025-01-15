“Please, don’t attack our small pensions!”

Only money for the bare essentials

"Even now, we can only afford the bare essentials," says Erika Schwendenwein (83). "It's a good thing we grew up frugally, we've been used to it all our lives," notes her husband Gustav (88). They have been married for 65 years in May. He used to commute to Vienna during the week. Now the couple have to get by on their pension plus equalization allowance.