The announcement of the nominations has been postponed for the second time due to the terrible fires in Los Angeles - now until next Thursday. But a film academy insider is now painting the ultimate spectre for Hollywood, claiming that the Oscars are "on the verge" of being canceled altogether.
The decision to cancel the Oscars for the first time in their 96-year history must be made by a majority of the 17 Academy Awards Committees. Ex-winners such as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, whose properties in Malibu were only spared from the flame inferno by chance, sit on what is probably the most influential executive committee.
Celebrating while other Angelinos suffer a no-go
The insider revealed in The Sun that it is very important for the stars not to give the impression that they are celebrating while other Angelinos are suffering: "And even if the fires are completely out by next week, the suffering and pain of people who have lost everything will continue for months." On the other hand, there is the loss of millions of dollars raised by the Academy.
Secret emergency clause
According to rumors, there has been a secret emergency clause in place for many decades that provides for the cancellation of Hollywood's biggest event in the event of a "cataclysmic, life-altering event". But this was not drawn during the Second World War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War or the COVID pandemic.
A member of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Science, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the subject, revealed to our US correspondent Christian Thiele: "The pressure is mounting, from ordinary members on the decision-makers, to cancel the Oscars altogether. So many of our members are directly affected and Los Angeles has never been so united. A Hollywood party of millionaire A-listers would be seen as tactless and lead to division."
Benefit gala for victims
There is also another idea to turn the Oscars into a charity gala. The stars are to collect donations live for the victims of the fire disaster.
