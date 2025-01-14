Unbelievable fraud
Millionaire’s wife fell in love with fake Brad Pitt
A French millionaire's wife has fallen victim to a brazen scam involving an artificial intelligence-generated Brad Pitt. The 53-year-old woman divorced him and got ripped off. However, she never met the supposed Hollywood star.
French media initially reported on the unbelievable case of fraud. The victim even came forward herself on television. The 53-year-old reported on her "relationship" with the supposed actor, who had become aware of her on social media. After posting about a trip to a French ski resort in 2023, Anne received a message from "Jane Etta Pitt". That's the name of Brad Pitt's mother. The actor got in touch the next day in person and began his flattery.
In fact, she initially thought it was a fake account, but the "kind words" dispelled her concerns relatively quickly. "There are so few men who write to you like that," Anne told BFMTV. She fell in love and was also in an unhappy marriage with a millionaire.
"Accounts frozen, money needed for cancer treatment"
There was never a personal phone call between the lovebirds, but the fake Brad Pitt diligently sent pictures and videos - most of them from his hospital bed - because of the 61-year-old's alleged kidney cancer! When a marriage proposal arrived, it was all over for the French woman. She divorced him and transferred her settlement of almost 800,000 euros to her "fiancé" so that he could finally receive the necessary treatment, which he was unable to pay for himself because his bank accounts were said to have been frozen due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
Fraud victim suffers from severe depression
When the money was gone, the big disillusionment came, because it turned out that the real Brand Pitt did not have cancer at all, but had a girlfriend called Ines de Ramon. Photos of the two of them made the deceived French woman suspicious. She began to investigate and file a complaint. While the police searched for the fraudster or fraudsters, the victim of the scam, who had lost all her savings, was reported to be in a specialist clinic due to severe depression.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
