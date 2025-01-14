Millionaire’s wife fell in love with fake Brad Pitt

"Accounts frozen, money needed for cancer treatment"

There was never a personal phone call between the lovebirds, but the fake Brad Pitt diligently sent pictures and videos - most of them from his hospital bed - because of the 61-year-old's alleged kidney cancer! When a marriage proposal arrived, it was all over for the French woman. She divorced him and transferred her settlement of almost 800,000 euros to her "fiancé" so that he could finally receive the necessary treatment, which he was unable to pay for himself because his bank accounts were said to have been frozen due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie.