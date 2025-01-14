“Krone” elephant round makes for a hot finale

The elephant round will be moderated by Corinna Milborn, Head of Information at Puls24, and Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone". Under their guidance, the candidates will debate the hot topics that concern people in the country - from asylum and the country's economic policy to possible coalitions after the election. Naturally, the latest developments in the formation of a government at federal level will also be addressed. A lively discussion is particularly important to the two moderators.