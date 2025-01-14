Burgenland election campaign
“Krone” elephant round makes for a hot finale
The leading candidates from the SPÖ, ÖVP, FPÖ, Greens, Neos and Liste Hausverstand will meet on TV for the last time before the Burgenland state elections. The discussion can be seen on krone.tv, Puls 24 and krone.at from 8.15 pm on Wednesday
So far, the election campaign in Burgenland has been without any major upsets. However, an exciting election Sunday is guaranteed, as the ballot could bring serious changes to the youngest federal state.
The candidates will meet for the last time before election day on Wednesday in the elephant round of "Krone" and Puls24. An exciting discussion is guaranteed. All the top candidates will be taking part: Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), Christian Sagartz (ÖVP), Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens), Géza Molnár (Liste Hausverstand) and Christoph Schneider (Neos).
The elephant round will be moderated by Corinna Milborn, Head of Information at Puls24, and Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone". Under their guidance, the candidates will debate the hot topics that concern people in the country - from asylum and the country's economic policy to possible coalitions after the election. Naturally, the latest developments in the formation of a government at federal level will also be addressed. A lively discussion is particularly important to the two moderators.
The candidates will therefore also discuss among themselves and be asked to make quick decisions in several yes/no "Taferl" questions. Immediately afterwards, Gundula Geiginger will analyze together with "Krone" head of domestic politics Rainer Nowak, political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle and pollster Christoph Haselmayer.
TV tip
"Krone" elephant roundtable on the Burgenland election, Wednesday, 8.15 pm on krone.tv, Puls24, krone.at
