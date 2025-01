The legend behind the stone fisherman

A stop was put to this. The authorities decreed that every fisherman had to stand on the square in summer and winter - in rain or sunshine - without a coat, without a hat and without stopping in between. The statue of the stone fisherman at Benediktinermarkt still reminds us of this today - it is even linked to a legend. The statue bears the date 1606: a thrifty woman once doubted the accuracy of the fisherman's scales, but he swore: "I shall be turned to stone if I weigh wrong!" And he really had weighed wrongly. The fisherman turned to stone in front of the market people.