New police station
Police station finally complies with the law
The officers of the Vitis police force in the Waidhofen an der Thaya district are delighted to have a new workplace. Not only do they now have three times the space, but a real "model police station" has also been built there.
The horror crash near Groß Rupprechts in the Waldviertel region on Epiphany is still fresh in their minds. However, it was not only the traffic tragedy that got the Vitis police officers moving, but also the move to a new station.
The new station is now not only barrier-free, but also offers three times as much space as the old station on the second floor of the municipal office. And they only moved a few houses down from the main square. "A model police station," said Provincial Police Director Franz Popp, delighted to be able to meet all legal requirements for the eight police officers in Vitis in the new building. The station is barrier-free and is now also state of the art.
Police station must not be too nice
Jokingly, Popp also emphasized that the station should not be too nice: "We want them to do field service above all. The post shouldn't be too tempting." The municipality and the Waldviertel construction company Reissmüller worked closely together on the new home for the police.
Mayor Anette Töpfl congratulated the police officers on their new workplace and emphasized the good cooperation between the police and the municipality. There are more than 200 police stations in Lower Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
