Bus driver: “Was afraid he would pull out a knife”

"I had to go to work, otherwise I would have lost my job", a 32-year-old man explained his spontaneous "emotional outburst" in St. Pölten in mid-November. When the bus driver drove off in front of him early in the morning, he let his fists do the talking. And - after a short sprint to catch up - hit the windshield, which then broke. Despite everything, the man pleaded not guilty in court.