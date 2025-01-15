Third Grand Slam for Lienz tennis hopeful

Sister Emma traveled through Australia

There was a nice reunion after two long flights when Lilli arrived on January 1st. Sister Emma had traveled through Australia for three months after graduating from high school - and drove from Sydney to Traralgon especially for Lilli in her last week. The two shared a room there for four days and Emma looked after her younger sister. "It was really great that Emma was here - also because it's the first time I've been so far away from home," emphasizes the Lienz native, who then fell ill and, with a fever and sore throat, even feared for her participation in the test tournament.