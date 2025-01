dm plans online store for over-the-counter medicines

These products are not allowed to be sold in stores, hence the decision to launch an online store, Werner told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Tuesday. The dm boss referred to the decline in the density of pharmacies: statistically speaking, one pharmacy closes every day in Germany. Last week, the Federal Union of German Pharmacists' Associations reported that the number of pharmacies in Germany had fallen to 17,041 last year, the lowest level since 1978. In 2024, there were still 20 pharmacies per 100,000 citizens.