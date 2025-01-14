Vorteilswelt
How are you experiencing job cuts in your industry?

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 14:00

Austrian companies are struggling with the shortage of skilled workers and at the same time are increasingly being forced to cut jobs. Almost 
20 percent of medium-sized companies are planning to cut jobs in the coming months - a development reminiscent of the financial crisis of 2009. What needs to be done to counter this crisis and stabilize the labour market? 

According to a survey by EY, many companies consider the economic situation to be serious. In several Austrian regions, the situation on the labor market is deteriorating dramatically. In Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Salzburg in particular, many companies are planning to reduce their workforce. Despite these negative developments, some regions, such as Vienna, are hoping for job growth.

Many companies are desperately looking for qualified employees.
Many companies are desperately looking for qualified employees.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

At the same time, many companies are struggling with a shortage of qualified specialists. Two thirds of the companies surveyed consider this shortage to be the greatest risk to their growth. The shortage of skilled workers is exacerbated above all by the reluctance to work full-time and demographic change. Companies in Carinthia and Burgenland in particular are finding it difficult to find suitable employees.

What long-term solutions do you see to counteract the shortage of skilled workers in Austria? What should companies do to attract and retain qualified specialists? How do you experience job losses in your industry? Share your opinion with us and the community in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

