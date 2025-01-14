Mother also injured
Thug (27) attacks brother and threatens to kill him
A dramatic family conflict led to a police operation in Vienna: after a 26-year-old man accused his older brother of beating him and threatening to kill him, officers had to intervene. When they confronted the rioter, he also reacted extremely aggressively towards them.
On Tuesday night, two brothers allegedly got into a violent argument in Vienna-Hietzing. It is possible that one of the brothers made the emergency call himself, because when the officers arrived at the scene, they were already greeted by one of the two brothers.
Brother also attacked his own mother
He reported that his older brother had beaten him and even threatened to kill him. In addition, their mother, who was in the apartment, was pushed away by the aggressive brother. Fortunately, she was not injured by the attack.
During the police operation, the older 27-year-old brother was confronted with the allegations. However, he vehemently denied them and behaved extremely uncooperatively and aggressively towards the officers.
Prohibition of approach issued
The 26-year-old victim suffered an injury to his face and received emergency medical treatment at the scene by the Vienna Emergency Medical Services before being taken to hospital. In order to protect the mother and the younger brother, the 27-year-old suspect was banned from entering and approaching the family members concerned and a temporary weapons ban was issued.
The suspect was provisionally arrested and charged on suspicion of two counts of assault and dangerous threats.
