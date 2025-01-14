According to insiders:
China brings Musk into play as a buyer for TikTok
In the dispute over the popular video app TikTok, the Chinese authorities are considering selling the US business to billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk, according to a report. The considerations are still at an early stage, the Bloomberg agency reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese government would prefer TikTok to remain under the control of its Chinese parent company ByteDance. There is still no consensus on how to proceed. Neither TikTok nor Musk have yet commented on the reports.
The dispute over TikTok has recently come to a head in the USA. The Supreme Court signaled support for a law that would force the sale or ban of the app, which is used by 170 million Americans, by 19 January.
Two Democratic congressmen then urged Congress and President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline. "A ban would shatter a unique information and cultural system and silence millions of people," said Markey.
Ban would have serious consequences
"A TikTok ban would have serious consequences for millions of Americans who rely on the app for socializing and making a living. We cannot allow that to happen," said Senator Edward Markey.
President-elect Donald Trump had asked the court to delay the implementation of the law in order to have time for a "political solution" to the problem after he takes office on January 20.
If the court does not intervene, new TikTok downloads in the Apple and Google app stores could be banned from Sunday. Existing users could continue to use the platform for the time being, but the services would be gradually discontinued.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.