Both at the Olympics?

“Suffer with him!” Vonn hopes for Hirscher comeback

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 07:17

Lindsey Vonn has followed Marcel Hirscher's injury with regret. She hopes that the 35-year-old will dare to take another step back. The ski queen has also spoken about her own comeback and possible participation in the 2026 Olympic Games.

"I spoke to Marcel a lot before his comeback. I'm currently suffering with him and hope he comes back. Because this comeback was clearly too short," Vonn explained to "Sport und Talk" on "Servus TV". The 25-year-old "definitely still has it in him", the US-American is certain. 

Meanwhile, her own comeback has recently been a success. "I'm enjoying every moment and not thinking too much about the future," emphasizes Vonn. However, the criticism of her return has not left her cold: "It hurts to hear that from certain people, some of whom have always been role models. But my answer is on the slopes and that has worked out well so far." 

The Olympics as a goal?
A return was not an issue for her for a long time. In 2019, her focus was still on completely different topics, the ski racer emphasizes: "Back then, my big wish was that I could live without pain again. It was only after my knee surgery that the desire to compete in the World Cup again slowly grew." 

Now the first big highlight for Vonn is the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. And participation in the 2026 Olympic Games is also at the back of her mind, as the ski lady admits: "It would be a cool thing, of course. But I have to remain patient, you never know how things will develop. But if it somehow works out, I would of course love to be there." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von David Hofer
David Hofer
