Benko and KTM drove bankruptcies to record levels

In 2023, it was "only" 16.75 billion. In total, 6768 companies had to go to insolvency court last year, and 4156 of them actually ended up in bankruptcy proceedings. That was 346 per month and 23 percent more than in the previous year. In the remaining 2,600 cases, there were not enough assets for a formal liquidation and they were dismissed due to a lack of assets. As a particularly bitter consequence of the record number of bankruptcies, almost 23,000 employees lost their jobs.