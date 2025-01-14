Closure averted
“Flight of doctors” ENT almost back to full operation
Successful revival! The anxiety and lamentation surrounding the "shrunken" ENT department at Mistelbach Regional Hospital lasted a long time. Now, however, the search for new, motivated specialist staff has been successful - and the hospital can look to the future with confidence.
The size of the complex alone gives you an idea: The Mistelbach Regional Hospital is designed as a specialist hospital for the Weinviertel region and beyond. As one of the largest employers in the region, it should retain this status even after the change plans for hospital locations published by the "Krone".
ENT doctors are not "interchangeable" thanks to their specialist training
What was still uncertain, however, was that the outsourcing of high-risk operations, including the anaesthesia team, to Krems was not a permanent solution for a modern center of this size, especially in the delicate ENT area. Now the range of operations could be increased again. Except for procedures that require special care - such as the removal of all palatine tonsils or tumors - it is no longer necessary to travel 100 kilometers to reach for a scalpel. The effort involved was not only stressful for the staff: the children who were increasingly affected in the ENT area suffered particularly as "surgery commuters".
Surgery specialists also make outpatient operations easier
Now, however, it is particularly pleasing that the ENT outpatient clinic, which was often overcrowded due to the departure of doctors, is now open again on all working days from 8 am to 2 pm. Otherwise, the cooperation with Krems University Hospital continues to apply.
But what was the main reason for the "recovery" from the long unstable situation? A lucky find of an experienced specialist, together with a pinch of negotiating skill, resulted in a "transfer" to Mistelbach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
