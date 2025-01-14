“Flight of doctors” ENT almost back to full operation

ENT doctors are not "interchangeable" thanks to their specialist training

What was still uncertain, however, was that the outsourcing of high-risk operations, including the anaesthesia team, to Krems was not a permanent solution for a modern center of this size, especially in the delicate ENT area. Now the range of operations could be increased again. Except for procedures that require special care - such as the removal of all palatine tonsils or tumors - it is no longer necessary to travel 100 kilometers to reach for a scalpel. The effort involved was not only stressful for the staff: the children who were increasingly affected in the ENT area suffered particularly as "surgery commuters".