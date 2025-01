Slimmed-down Klopp is already modeling in Salzburg

250 journalists in Salzburg

Klopp can't complain about too few appointments these days: Photo shoot in Salzburg, stops in Munich, Paris, Leipzig - and then back in Salzburg on Tuesday. Then really officially. He will be presented as "Head of Global Soccer" at Hangar 7. According to reports, in front of around 250 - mostly international - journalists. krone.at/sport will be streaming LIVE from 2pm (as will ServusTV).