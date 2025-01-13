Abdominal pain turned out to be a mega tumor

"An incredible feeling"

The 25-year-old scholarship holder is one of 148 budding doctors who are supported by a state scholarship and in return undertake to work in Burgenland for five years after completing their studies. The operation was a special experience for her: "I'm grateful that I was able to take part in this delicate operation. It's an incredible feeling when a patient can go home healthy again. That's exactly why I want to become a doctor, to help people."