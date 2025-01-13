Vorteilswelt
Expert clarifies

Hotels should take these trends to heart this year

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 19:00

What do guests want, what makes them tick? Tourism consultant Thomas Reisenzahn knows the major developments in the industry. He urges adaptability and clear visions as building blocks for success.

The outlook of Kitzbühel-born Thomas Reisenzahn, head of Prodinger Tourismusberatung, is double-edged: on the one hand, enormous costs are a burden on businesses, while on the other hand, courage and creativity would open up new opportunities. The expert sees the year 2025 as being characterized by the following key developments.

  • Profits under pressure: energy costs have doubled since 2019, with top hotels now calculating at 4700 euros per room. In addition, staff has become 30 percent more expensive and the cost of a full-time employee is around 47,000 euros.
  • Travel boom unbroken: More than half of European holidaymakers plan to spend "at least the same amount or more" on travel in 2025 - despite all the crises. "This is a positive sign for the Alpine hotel industry, which is impressing with its stability and resilience in difficult times," says Reisenzahn.
  • More international guests: this trend will be an important lever for future development. The expert points to Switzerland, where US guests are being successfully courted. The expert identifies a willingness to dig deep into their pockets for alpine experiences.
Tourism consultant Thomas Reisenzahn. Born in Kitzbühel, he now runs the Prodinger company in Vienna.
  • Sustainability: Even if the buzzword may sound trite, local food and energy-saving measures definitely play a role for environmentally conscious guests. "The hotel industry should therefore clearly communicate sustainable initiatives," pleads Reisenzahn. But be careful: the measures should not be at the expense of competitiveness.
  • Types of accommodation: Many hotel groups position so-called "branded residences" around their hotels. These are apartments, for example, which are connected to the main hotel by hotel-like service, wellness or security services.
Flexibility, sustainable concepts and a focus on international guests will be key to remaining successful in the long term.

Thomas Reisenzahn

  • Artificial intelligence: AI makes it possible to better understand individual needs and offer customized recommendations and services.
  • Longevity: Offers for a long, healthy life complement wellness - it's all about nutrition and treatments of all kinds for body and mind.

New opportunities in a changing market
The expert concludes: "With courage, creativity and a clear vision, hoteliers can master the challenges of 2025 and take advantage of new opportunities. Flexibility, sustainable concepts and a focus on international guests will be key to remaining successful in the long term."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
