Außerfern wants to become a “dreamland” for skilled workers

"All the big players are on board"

It was a great collaboration between 40 companies, the Chamber of Commerce and the tourism associations. "We met with an open ear in the business community and have now been able to attract 80 partners," added David Heitzinger from the mega-company Plaion, the spokesperson for the steering group, "all the big players are also on board." By May, an association is to be set up as a central institution through which a "Welcome Center" and a job platform can be established. Of course, a lot also needs to happen in the region in order to become a "dreamland" for employees.