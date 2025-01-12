Vorteilswelt
New employer brand

Außerfern wants to become a “dreamland” for skilled workers

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 19:00

With the new "Außerfern employer brand", the business community in the district of Reutte is trying to attract skilled workers from German-speaking countries. This alliance, which is unique in Austria to date, is intended to bind the new employees to the region in the long term.

New Year's reception in the district offices of the Chamber of Commerce - a familiar procedure every year. In Reutte, however, something unusual was on the agenda on Friday because it was new.

Zitat Icon

The question of how the economy is doing can be answered in a very differentiated way.

WK-Präsidentin Barbara Thaler

Elegantly to the news of the evening
WK President Barbara Thaler naturally began by addressing the current situation in the economy and painted a heterogeneous picture: "The question of how the economy is doing must be answered in a very differentiated way." After a few well-known demands, the Chamber President mentioned that the labor shortage is the second biggest problem facing the economy after labor costs, elegantly leading to the news of the evening.

Zitat Icon

The main goal is to make the region more visible and tangible as a place to work and live in order to ensure a qualified influx to the region.

Markus Bischof, Marketingagentur

Attracting skilled workers from the DACH region
"This is why we have developed the district-wide 'Außerfern employer brand' with professional support," says district office manager Wolfgang Winkler, letting the cat out of the bag, "this is probably unique in Austria in this form." With the key phrase "The Außerfern. Your future close by - working and living in Tirol", the aim is to attract skilled workers from German-speaking countries (DACH).

"The main aim is to make the region more visible and tangible as a place to work and live in order to ensure qualified people move to the region," explained Markus Bischof from the marketing agency.

"All the big players are on board"
It was a great collaboration between 40 companies, the Chamber of Commerce and the tourism associations. "We met with an open ear in the business community and have now been able to attract 80 partners," added David Heitzinger from the mega-company Plaion, the spokesperson for the steering group, "all the big players are also on board." By May, an association is to be set up as a central institution through which a "Welcome Center" and a job platform can be established. Of course, a lot also needs to happen in the region in order to become a "dreamland" for employees.

Social structures and affordable housing are key factors for attractiveness, and the first advertising materials have already been created. However, the main focus will be on digital distribution. Motto: Qualified people for Reutte!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
